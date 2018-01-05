Body of baby girl found stuffed in backpack in Petaling Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR: An Indonesian angler found the body of a baby girl stuffed in a backpack by the lakeside in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia on Thursday (Jan 4).



The body was wrapped in a plastic bag in the black backpack that was left on the grass by the lake in Section 6, Kota Damansara, said Petaling Jaya district police chief Mohd Zani Che Din.



The angler found the backpack at about 5pm, opened it and found the body, and contacted a friend who rushed there and then informed the police, he said in a statement.



The police chief said the cause of death would be determined by the post-mortem.