Boy killed by falling chair now a murder case: Malaysian police

KUALA LUMPUR: The case of a teenager who died after being struck by an office chair that was thrown out of a flat has been reclassified as murder, police said on Wednesday (Jan 17).

Citing city police chief Mazlan Lazim, the New Straits Times reported that authorities had initially classified the case as manslaughter.

Secondary school student S Sathiwaran had been on the way home with his mother at about 8.30pm when a blue office chair, apparently thrown from a top floor, fell on him. He suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene, while his mother escaped unharmed.

Mazlan said the police have recorded statements from 31 individuals as part of the investigations, adding that all of them were witnesses of the incident and residents of the 21-storey block at the Seri Pantai People's Housing Project, where the boy was killed.

"The Crime Scene Investigation unit has also taken the DNA sample from the chair and five witnesses whose statements were recorded for analysis," said Mazlan in a statement.

He said the victim's body had been sent to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for a post-mortem, but that the report was not ready yet.

Mazlan also urged the public against making speculations about the case.