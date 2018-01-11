Burning Iranian oil tanker in East China Sea at risk of exploding, sinking - ministry

The stricken Iranian oil tanker Sanchi in the East China Sea is at risk of exploding and sinking because of fire from spilt oil, the Ministry of Transportation (MOT) said in a statement on Thursday.

Rescue work resumed on Thursday after rescue crews retreated on Wednesday after an explosion on tanker.

Tanker remains on fire at 5 p.m. (0900 GMT) after two rescue ships tried to extinguish fire.

Contaminated air from fire and bad weather increases difficulties of rescue work, the MOT said.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)