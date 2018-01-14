Burning Iranian oil tanker sinks in East China Sea after accident: Report

BEIJING: A burning Iranian oil tanker that had drifted into Japan's exclusive economic zone after a collision on Jan 6 has finally sunk, Chinese state television said on Sunday (Jan 14).

The stricken tanker, called the Sanchi, which had been adrift and on fire for more than a week following the accident with another vessel in the East China Sea, had "suddenly ignited" around noon (0400 GMT), China Central Television said.

An Iranian official said earlier on Sunday there was no chance any crew had survived.

"There is no hope of finding survivors among the members of the crew," said Mohammad Rastad, spokesman for the Iranian rescue team dispatched to Shanghai, adding that two-thirds of the Iranian tanker was now under water.

The Sanchi, carrying 136,000 tonnes of light crude oil from Iran, has been in flames since colliding with the CF Crystal, a Hong Kong-registered bulk freighter, 160 nautical miles east of Shanghai on January 6.

It remains unclear if there has been a significant oil leak into the sea.

Rastad said information from members of the Crystal crew suggested all the personnel on the Sanchi were killed in the first hour of the accident "due to the explosion and the release of gas".

"Despite our efforts, it has not been possible to extinguish the fire and recover the bodies due to repeated explosions and gas leaks," he said.

"Two-thirds of the tanker is submerged, and the fire has spread to the entirety of the ship, and we can no longer approach it," he added