Cambodia's Hun Sen threatens to beat up protesters at ASEAN-Australian summit

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Wednesday (Feb 21) threatened to beat up protesters who might burn an effigy of him during his visit to Sydney next month.

Hun Sen is scheduled to attend a summit hosted by Australia for leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in mid-March.



“Do it and shout, but I remind you don’t burn my portrait. If you burn my portrait, I will pursue you to your home and beat you up,” he said. “I am determined.”

Demonstrations have already been planned by Cambodia’s vocal diaspora in Australia against the government’s crackdown on the national opposition, independent media and non-governmental organisations.

During a speech delivered to 10,000 of the country’s garment workers in Phnom Penh Hun Sen, who has been in power for more than 30 years, said he had been supplied with secret information about plans by Australia and other ASEAN countries to make diplomatic protestations to Cambodia.



Hun Sen warned that he would veto a joint statement between ASEAN and Australia during next month’s summit – or even boycott the entire event – if there was any international "pressure" applied to him.

“ASEAN without Hun Sen is not ASEAN,” he said. “I’ll just give the reason that I am busy with the election. Hun Sen can veto a joint statement between ASEAN and Australia.



“If you do something improper, Cambodia alone can make the statement get stuck. I would like to send a message in advance that if Cambodia does not agree, it means the statement will be impossible."

Hun Sen, in numerous speeches made in recent months, says the government is simply upholding the rule of law and preventing a US-led conspiracy to install in power opposition leaders, one of whom is in exile overseas, with the other locked up in a Cambodian prison.

Canberra is confident the historic summit, involving all 10 members of the regional bloc - will be a success and plans to have a major security presence in place for the delegates.

Australian-Cambodian ties have been strengthened in recent years via a controversial refugee resettlement arrangement to send asylum seekers from Nauru detention to the Kingdom worth tens of millions of dollars.

The prime minister added that Australia should be thanking Cambodia for its participation and not directing any blame over domestic matters.