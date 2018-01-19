Car goes against traffic in Malaysia highway, video goes viral

PETALING JAYA: A video that captured a white car driving on the wrong side of the road on a Malaysian highway during the evening rush hour has gone viral.

The video which lasted five minutes is believed to have been filmed on Thursday (Jan 18) and uploaded onto Facebook the same day.

In the video, several motorists on the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) near Taman Dato Harun in Petaling Jaya can be heard shouting at the driver to get back on the correct lane. At one point, a motorist from a vehicle on the correct lane even crossed over to try and stop the car.

But the driver refused to stop and even sped up, forcing a number of cars to move out of the lane to avoid the white car.



A highway patrol officer later gave chase on a motorcycle and the white car slowed down. But when the officer tried to get the driver to get out of the car by shouting and knocking on the car's window, the car sped up and drove off instead.

The car was only stopped after traffic build-up obstructed the car completely. The driver then made a U-turn but was prevented from driving off by other motorists and patrol officers.



According to Malaysia's Berita Harian, the 68-year-old had defecated on the driver's seat and was in a dazed and confused state of mind.



He also told officers he wanted to kill himself. Officers later contacted the man's son, who took him home.

The Star reported that the highway personnel did not lodge any police report over the matter, but after the video went viral, a district traffic police lodged one and commenced investigation.





