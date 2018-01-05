Car knocks down, drags pupil in Malacca school compound

MALACCA: An eight-year-old boy sustained serious head injuries after being knocked down by a car and dragged about 15 metres inside a primary school compound in Jasin on Friday (Jan 5).

Jasin district police chief Arshad Abu identified the victim as Mohammad Faris Zakwan Zainuddin, a Primary Two pupil.

In the incident which happened around 6.50am, the vehicle was driven by a general worker at the school.

“Initial investigations revealed that prior to the incident, the driver aged 62 was driving out of the school assembly square and unaware that he had knocked down the boy.

“A male teacher heard howling sounds as the vehicle drove past him, and ordered the driver to stop,” Arshad said in a press statement.



He said the teacher inspected the car and saw the boy under it.

According to him, Mohammad Faris was sent to Melaka Hospital, while the case was being investigated under the Road Transport Act.

Meanwhile, Traffic Enforcement Investigation Department state chief Mohd Sham Abdullah advised parents not to drive into the school compound when sending their children, to avoid any unfavourable incidents.

“They should send and drop their children only as far as the school gate; their cooperation is much needed to prevent incidents such as this,” he said.