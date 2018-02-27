'Case closed' in death of Bollywood star Sridevi: Dubai police

DUBAI: An investigation into the death of Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor, who drowned in her bathtub in a Dubai hotel, has been closed, police said on Tuesday (Feb 27).

"The Dubai public prosecutor's officer has decided to release the body of Indian actress Sridevi to her family today (Tuesday) after the investigation into the incident was concluded and the case closed," read a tweet by Dubai police.

Sridevi, 54, drowned in her bathtub after losing consciousness at the weekend in a hotel in Dubai, where she was attending a wedding.



The Dubai government's media office added that a "comprehensive investigation" into the circumstances of her death had been carried out.

Dubai Public Prosecution stressed that all regular procedures followed in such cases have been completed. As per the forensic report, the death of the Indian actress occurred due to accidental drowning following loss of consciousness. The case has now been closed. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 27, 2018

It was earlier reported that the actress died of cardiac arrest. The Gulf News said on Monday that traces of alcohol were also found in Sridevi's body and police officials believe this "may have led to the accident".



Dubai had held the superstar's body since Saturday, pending the results of the post-mortem investigation.



