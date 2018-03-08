Chile's President-Elect Pinera places US$1.2 billion in blind trusts

Conservative Chilean President-Elect Sebastian Pinera said on Wednesday he placed US$1.2 billion of his family's wealth in blind trusts as he prepares to take office on Sunday, replacing socialist President Michelle Bachelet.

Pinera, a former president and business mogul, said he charged four fund managers with administrating some US$665 million in wealth as required by Chilean law. He said he voluntarily placed US$504 million more in two other blind trusts even though it was not required.

