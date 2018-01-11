China backs efforts by North and South Korea to improve ties, Xi says

China supports efforts by North and South Korea to improve relations, President Xi Jinping told South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday, Chinese state media said.

In a telephone call, Xi told Moon that China was willing to push forward cooperation with South Korea and jointly maintain regional peace and stability, the official China Daily newspaper said.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)