Commentary: China’s new central bank governor must grapple with an ambitious economic agenda

The leadership change comes at a time of increasing debt levels and growing national ambitions to liberalise the economy, says one observer.

NATHAN, Australia: The Chinese government has appointed a new head of its central bank.

Yi Gang, who was the deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, takes over leadership of the central bank from Zhou Xiaochuan, who had been in the position since 2002.

As China’s central bank oversees the stability of the world’s second-largest economy and the world’s largest pile of foreign reserves, this is a change the global economy is watching closely.

A US-trained economist, Yi received his doctorate in economics from the University of Illinois in 1986. He was a professor at Peking University in China following various academic positions in the US, before joining China’s central bank in 1997.

Yi is known in academia for his expertise on inflation and price instability.



Yi developed his technocratic career exclusively within the headquarters of the central bank, taking up various leading positions in areas of monetary policy, exchange rate policy, and foreign reserve management. He then became the right-hand man of Zhou, who dominated Beijing’s economic policy-making for a record 15 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LIKE-MINDED LIBERALS

However Yi’s governorship comes as a surprise, given the widely circulated rumours of other powerful contenders, such as Liu He, now appointed a vice-premier of China, and Guo Shuqing, the chairman of China Banking Regulatory Commission.

But the appointment makes sense if the broader reshuffle of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s economic team is taken into account, as like-minded liberals line up in key positions.

Yi will actually work directly under Liu, who also trained in the US, ensuring that the government keeps in close consultation with the central bank while the bank does not stray politically.

Yi Gang, then vice-governor of the People's Bank of China, answers a question at a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress in Beijing, China on Mar 12, 2016. (Photo: REUTERS/Jason Lee)

MORE DAUNTING CHALLENGES

Now that the jockeying for the top position at the central bank is over, the new governor is bound to carry on Zhou’s liberal legacy and tackle some of the more daunting challenges the Chinese economy faces.

First up is the need to further strengthen the central bank, which has been given extra duties in financial legislation and regulation in the latest round of administrative streamlining announced at the People’s Congress.

After all, the authority of the central bank in government circles over the last two decades has largely hinged on the bank playing an indispensable role in providing professional expertise.

Yi will also work to defuse the debt bomb lurking behind a series of alarming statistics concerning the Chinese economy.

China’s total debt has almost doubled between 2008 and mid-2017, to 256 per cent of GDP as the economy slowed down from double-digit growth to a mere 6 per cent.

A distressed financial system could trigger a systemic economic collapse. To reign in this possibility, Yi will have to work closely with authorities in the State Council, China’s cabinet, to contain the risks and ensure they remain manaeagable.

A FINE LINE

The bank will have to walk a fine line here. It must contain the shadow banking sector, which has gone quietly under the radar of authorities.

At the same time, it has to make sure such tightening does not choke financial innovations which may stifle the burgeoning fintech.

Equally, if not more important, financial reforms must facilitate China’s grand economic transition. In the short to medium term, this entails a further alignment of China’s interest rates to market levels.

The central bank also needs to bring its exchange rates in line with international market levels, open up its financial markets in a gradual and orderly fashion, and push for the use of the Chinese currency in the global market. These are ambitious moves already initiated by Zhou with the goal of boosting the yuan’s international status and bringing it on par with the greenback.

A more open and liberal financial system in China is of course good news for the world economy because central banks need to work together to address increasingly divergent policy priorities among advanced and emerging economies.

Whether or not Yi becomes the next “Mr Renminbi” (as Zhou is often dubbed), he needs to be the “Dr Reformer” at this critical stage, for both the Chinese and global economy.

Hui Feng is senior research fellow at Griffith University. This commentary first appeared in The Conversation. Read it here.





