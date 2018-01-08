China warns citizens after gang robbery on Prague flight: Report

BEIJING: The Chinese embassy in Prague has warned its nationals to be cautious after robbers made off with thousands of dollars in cash from a flight from Beijing, Xinhua reported on Saturday (Jan 6).

The Henan Airlines flight from Beijing to Prague on Dec 29 attracted global attention after a dozen passengers found they had been robbed of cash which they placed in seat pockets and in overhead compartments.

Passengers reportedly said they lost between sums of US$240 and US$5,000 in cash.

According to the South China Morning Post, the theft was discovered 30 minutes before landing by one of the passengers – which then prompted others to also check their belongings.

A suspect was subsequently arrested upon landing after cash was found “scrunched up” under his seat and tucked into a pillow in a seat, said media reports.

The suspect, Xinhua said citing Czech media reports, had two other accomplices who are believed to have transferred onto flights to Belarus after disembarking in Prague.

The Chinese embassy in Prague has since advised travellers to avoid taking large sums of cash on flights and to keep watch on their belongings.

According to a report on Chinaqw.com – a website for overseas Chinese – criminal rings targeting Chinese passengers on flights have become a growing problem in recent years.