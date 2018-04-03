China foreign minister says President Xi Jinping will attend Boao forum

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend Boao forum and deliver a keynote speech, the country's top diplomat State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend Boao forum and deliver a keynote speech, the country's top diplomat State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

China will unveil new measures on reform and opening up at the forum, Wang told a news briefing in Beijing. The forum will be held from April 8 to 11.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Michael Perry)