China issues warning over video of boy peeing in lift

CHONGQING: China's Ministry of Public Security has told parents to better educate their children, after sharing a video of a boy urinating in a lift in Chongqing.

In the incident, the boy, after seeing that there was no-one else in the lift, decided to urinate all over the lift buttons, the ministry said in a Weibo post on Sunday (Feb 25).

"As a result, the lift short-circuited; the lift doors could not be opened, the lift buttons were flashing and the child was trapped before being rescued," said the ministry.

"Please educate and take good care of your children!"

The boy, who was not identified by the ministry, also appears visibly distressed and frantically tries to press the lift buttons to get out.

However the child's parents said that their son was not able to urinate that high, Beijing News reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a Weibo post, it reported that in the video's audio, the parents can be heard saying they do not believe the boy was involved in the incident.

The boy, they Beijing News added, did not admit to the incident and said he had not urinated in the lift.

Netizens criticised the boy's parents, with one Weibo user saying that the boy did not have a good upbringing.

"No family education; I especially detest these sort of children," wrote another Weibo user.

