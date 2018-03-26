China names Guo Shuqing central bank Communist Party chief, vice governor - PBOC publication

Asia Pacific

China names Guo Shuqing central bank Communist Party chief, vice governor - PBOC publication

Guo Shuqing, head of China's new regulator for the banking and insurance sectors, has been appointed the Communist Party chief and deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), Financial News, a PBOC publication, said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Guo Shuqing, China&apos;s newly appointed banking regulator, attends a news conference
FILE PHOTO: Guo Shuqing, China's newly appointed banking regulator, attends a news conference ahead of China's parliament in Beijing, March 2, 2017. To match Special Report CHINA-RISK/SHADOW BANKING REUTERS/Shu Zhang/File Photo

Bookmark

BEIJING: Guo Shuqing, head of China's new regulator for the banking and insurance sectors, has been appointed the Communist Party chief and deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), Financial News, a PBOC publication, said on Monday.

Sources previously told Reuters that Guo would take on those two positions.

(Reporting By Shu Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark