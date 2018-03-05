Part of roof collapses at China's Nanchang Changbei airport amid strong winds

SINGAPORE: Part of a roof at Nanchang Changbei International Airport in China collapsed on Sunday (Mar 4) amid strong winds and a torrential downpour, local media reports said.

No one was injured in the incident, which took place at the entrance of the airport’s Terminal 2 arrival hall at around 3.30pm, according to the China News Service agency. The terminal’s main structure is unaffected and flights are proceeding as per normal, it added.

The wind speed on that day reportedly exceeded 30 metres per second.

Videos circulating on Chinese social media show part of the roof peeling away and falling on some cars below as passers-by and travellers exclaimed in surprise.



The airport, opened in 1999, is the largest airport serving Nanchang, the capital of Jiangxi province.

