China premier says China will keep playing its role on Korean issue

China's Premier Li Keqiang was re-appointed with 2,964 votes in favour and two against during
China's Premier Li Keqiang was re-appointed with 2,964 votes in favour and two against during the annual session of the National People's Congress at Beijing's Great Hall of the People. (Photo: AFP/Fred Dufour)
BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday (Mar 20) that China is happy to see signs of easing tensions on the Korean peninsula and China will continue to play its role.

He was speaking at his annual news conference at the end of the meeting of parliament.

Li said China supports all efforts that will help resolve the issue through dialogue and consultation and hopes all parties will show sincerity and take concrete actions, so progress can be made.


