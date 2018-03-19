China president's confidante Liu He nominated as vice premier, Yi Gang as PBOC chief

BEIJING: Liu He, a key economic adviser to China's President Xi Jinping, was nominated to be a vice premier, while vice central bank governor Yi Gang was nominated to take over the helm at the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

China is overhauling key government positions as Xi begins his second five-year term as president, with policymakers keen to rein in financial risks and a rapid build-up in debt without jeopardising economy growth.

Beijing is merging its banking and insurance regulators, giving new powers to policymaking bodies such as the central bank, and creating new ministries in the biggest government shake-up in years.

Liu, a Xi confidante, has a deep understanding of the country's economic issues and is an emerging star in Chinese politics.

New vice-premiers and state councillors take an oath pledging allegiance to China's Constitution. They're led by newly appointed VP Han Zheng #TwoSessions pic.twitter.com/x655dVN6iT — Olivia Siong (@OliviaSiongCNA) March 19, 2018

Last October, he was elected into the 25-member Politburo, the second-highest tier in Beijing's political power structure after the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee.

Liu, 66, has been the head of the General Office of the ruling Communist Party's Central Leading Group for Financial and Economic Affairs and a vice minister of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) - China's top economic planner.

U.S.-educated Yi, 60, a protege of outgoing PBOC chief Zhou Xiaochuan, has been vice PBOC governor since 2008. He is seen as instrumental in steering monetary and currency policy, including the landmark yuan devaluation in 2015.

His appointment is likely to be seen as a sign of continuity in the PBOC's policies.

But Yi is not regarded as a heavyweight like his boss Zhou, and he may play a supportive role with Liu overseeing the economy and finance sector on the whole, some economists say.

"Frankly speaking, (Yi's nomination is) a bit unexpected as he holds a relatively low political ranking as the alternative member of CPC Central Committee," said Tommy Xie, China economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

APPROVED: Watch Chinese president Xi Jinping sign off on the latest appointments. He now has his top leadership team in place as he embarks on his second term in office. #TwoSessions pic.twitter.com/OSSJ7ZG1Q6 — Olivia Siong (@OliviaSiongCNA) March 19, 2018

​​​​​​​The Central Committee is the largest of the party's elite decision-making bodies, and is made up of 204 full members and about 170 alternate members.

"In terms of implication, we see policy continuation as Yi will support Liu He to drive economic reform. Both are the main driver to China's reform in the past few years," Xie said.

Yi, one of the highest-ranking "sea turtles" - a colloquialism for Chinese returning from overseas - has a PhD in economics from the University of Illinois. He was also the head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) from 2009 to 2016.

With Yi's background and his reputation of being pro-reform, his nomination would be good news for foreign investors, Xie also said.

Separately, Liu Kun, head of the budget office of parliament, was elected to be the new finance minister, replacing Xiao Jie. Liu was formerly a vice finance minister.

Zhong Shan was re-elected as the commerce minister. He Lifeng was also re-elected as the head of NDRC.