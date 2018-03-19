China President Xi's key economic adviser Liu He nominated as a vice premier

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BEIJING: Liu He, a key economic adviser of China's President Xi Jinping, was nominated to be a vice premier.

Yi Gang, a vice central bank governor, was nominated to become the head of the People's Bank of China, while Liu Kun was nominated to be the new finance minister.

The nominations were read out at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday during a parliamentary session, with journalists in attendance.

(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Christian Shepherd; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)