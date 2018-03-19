China promotes foreign minister Wang Yi to state councillor

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will retain his job and also be promoted to a state councillor, according to a list of nominations for posts for a government reshuffle announced on Monday (Mar 19).

Wei Fenghe, who already sits on the Central Military Commission which runs China's armed forces, has been nominated for defence minister, while Chen Wenqing will retain his job as minister of state security.

The list was read out in Beijing's Great Hall of the People with reporters present and will be formally voted on later in the morning.

Final round of voting underway by China's parliament to determine the country's remaining leadership positions. As always, President Xi Jinping drops his ballot in first #TwoSessions pic.twitter.com/T0eOORDbeT — Olivia Siong (@OliviaSiongCNA) March 19, 2018

​​​​​​​Liu He, a key economic adviser of China's President Xi Jinping, was nominated to be a vice premier.

Yi Gang, a vice central bank governor, was nominated to become the head of the People's Bank of China, while Liu Kun was nominated to be the new finance minister.