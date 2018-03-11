China's parliament approves constitutional amendment removing term limits for presidency

China's largely rubber stamp parliament on Sunday passed a constitutional amendment that removes presidential term limits, allowing President Xi Jinping to remain in office indefinitely.

BEIJING: China's largely rubber stamp parliament on Sunday passed a constitutional amendment that removes presidential term limits, allowing President Xi Jinping to remain in office indefinitely.

The announcement of the vote, witnessed by reporters in the Great Hall of the People, passed with two "no" votes and three abstentions among almost 3,000 delegates.

China's ruling Communist Party proposed the amendment last month and there was never any doubt it would pass as parliament is packed with loyal party members who would not have opposed the proposal.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Michael Perry)