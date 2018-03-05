China's parliament opens focused on Xi's power play

BEIJING: China's parliament opens on Monday (Mar 5) a major annual session set to expand President Xi Jinping's considerable power and clear him a path towards lifelong rule.

Nearly 3,000 delegates from across China will gather at the imposing Great Hall of the People to sign off on the Communist Party's agenda during the two-week meeting of the National People's Congress.

The session begins with Premier Li Keqiang delivering a work report, which economists will scrutinise for signs of deepening reforms in the world's second largest economy.

But the spotlight will be squarely on the party's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, as legislators are due to greenlight on Sunday major constitutional amendments further cementing Xi's vast authority.

The changes drafted by the Communist Party will remove the two-term limit for the presidency, engrave Xi's name in the state constitution and create a new national anti-corruption agency.

This would allow the 64-year-old leader to stay on as party chief, head of the military and president beyond 2023, when his second term is due to end.

Analysts have warned that the move carries risks as it ends a "collective" model of leadership that maintained stability after Mao's chaotic reign from 1949 to his death in 1976.

NPC spokesman Zhang Yesui downplayed its significance, saying on Sunday it would merely align the presidency with the titles of Communist Party general secretary and Military Commission chairman, which do not have term limits.

"It is conducive to uphold the authority of the Central Committee of the party with comrade Xi Jinping at the core and also to unify leadership," Zhang said.

Censors have worked furiously to stamp out dissenting voices on social media, blocking dozens of words from "disagree" to "emperor".

'RIGHT SUCCESSOR'

Xi will get a second five-year term during the session. Remaining in power beyond 2023 gives him a chance to push through his vision of a rejuvenated China with global clout, a prosperous society and a powerful military.

He has also pursued a relentless but popular campaign against corruption that has punished more than a million crooked party officials.

Hua Po, a Beijing-based political commentator, said Xi was handed "a mess" when he took office five years ago and needs more time to finish the job.

"One of the greatest tasks after he took office was to remove all threats to the party and state. To do this, it is not enough for him to serve only two terms," Hua told AFP.

"The Chinese system is a system that requires strong leaders, but it's not easy to train a strongman. Xi needs more time to find and train the right successors," he said.

"If Xi transfers the power on time, it is likely that the power will be returned to the hands of the corrupt groups and the elite class and all his efforts in the recent years will be wasted."

While there is no doubt that the NPC will approve the amendment, analysts say legislators could voice their displeasure by abstaining or voting against the appointments of certain Xi allies to top posts.

"We don't hear about opposition to his life tenure because of censorship," said Willy Lam, politics professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

"But there is opposition within the regime from people who think that this is outrageous, that he is going too far, that he has launched a coup against the party."

