China's President Xi Jinping will attend Boao Forum

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend this month's Boao Forum and deliver a keynote speech, the Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, said on Tuesday (Apr 3).

China will unveil new measures on reform and opening up at the annual forum, Wang told a news briefing in Beijing. The forum will be held in China's southern island province of Hainan, from Apr 8 to 11.

Chinese leaders have pledged to roll out fresh market-opening measures this year, which marks the 40th anniversary of China's landmark economic reforms and opening up under former leader Deng Xiaoping.

President Xi will make "the most authoritative interpretation" on reforms and opening up, Wang said.

"People will hear a series of new important measures on reforms and opening up," he said.

Foreign leaders including Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will attend the forum, known as Asia's Davos, Wang said.



