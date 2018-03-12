China's top diplomat says positive changes emerge on Korean Peninsula

China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi said on Monday that positive changes have emerged on the Korean Peninsula and also efforts to bring the denuclearisation process back to the track of dialogue accord with U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Yang made the comments in a meeting with South Korean National Security Office Chief Chung Eui-yong.

(Reporting by Michael Martina)