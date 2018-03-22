China's Xi promotes globalisation in call with Macron - Xinhua

Asia Pacific

China's Xi promotes globalisation in call with Macron - Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping in a phone call with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, called for joint efforts to promote a multi-polar world and economic globalisation, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a press confer
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a press conference in Beijing, China, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

Bookmark

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping in a phone call with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, called for joint efforts to promote a multi-polar world and economic globalisation, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark