China's Xi promotes globalisation in call with Macron - Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping in a phone call with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, called for joint efforts to promote a multi-polar world and economic globalisation, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping in a phone call with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, called for joint efforts to promote a multi-polar world and economic globalisation, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie)