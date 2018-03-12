China's Xi says looks forward to smooth US-North Korea talks

China is looking forward to smooth talks between the United States and North Korea, President Xi Jinping told the head of South Korea's National Security Office on Monday, state media said.

Chung Eui-yong is visiting China to discuss his recent visit to North Korea, at which the two Koreas agreed to hold a summit next month.

He returned on Sunday from a visit to the United States, where an invitation was delivered to President Donald Trump from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, for dialogue on the latter's nuclear programme.

