China's Xi says looks forward to smooth US-North Korea talks

Asia Pacific

China's Xi says looks forward to smooth US-North Korea talks

China is looking forward to smooth talks between the United States and North Korea, President Xi Jinping told the head of South Korea's National Security Office on Monday, state media said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting at the Great Hall of The People in Beijing
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with Republic of Korea's National Security Advisor Chung Eui-Yong and South Korean Ambassador to China Noh Young-min at the Great Hall of The People in Beijing, China March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Etienne Oliveau/Pool/

Bookmark

BEIJING: China is looking forward to smooth talks between the United States and North Korea, President Xi Jinping told the head of South Korea's National Security Office on Monday, state media said.

Chung Eui-yong is visiting China to discuss his recent visit to North Korea, at which the two Koreas agreed to hold a summit next month.

He returned on Sunday from a visit to the United States, where an invitation was delivered to President Donald Trump from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, for dialogue on the latter's nuclear programme.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark