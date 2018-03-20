China's Xi says ready to enhance communication with India

China is willing to keep up the good momentum of two-way cooperation with India, President Xi Jinping told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephone call on Tuesday, state news agency Xinhua said.

China is ready to enhance communication with Modi on long-term, strategic bilateral issues to promote political mutual trust, Xi added.

