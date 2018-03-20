China's Xi says ready to enhance communication with India

China is willing to keep up the good momentum of two-way cooperation with India, President Xi Jinping told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephone call on Tuesday, state news agency Xinhua said.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arrive for the 'Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries' on the sidelines of the 2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Fujian province, China, 05 September 2017. REUTERS/Wu Hong/Pool/Files

China is ready to enhance communication with Modi on long-term, strategic bilateral issues to promote political mutual trust, Xi added.

