China says Canada meeting on North Korea showed 'Cold War' mentality

China said on Wednesday a just concluded meeting in Canada about North Korea showed a Cold War mentality and would only undermine a settlement of the North Korea issue.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a daily news briefing.

China did not attend the meeting in Vancouver, saying it would not help with efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue.

