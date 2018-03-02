China says following US example will harm global trade

A worker walks past a pile of steel pipe products at the yard of Youfa steel pipe plant in Tangshan in China's Hebei Province November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
BEIJING: Global trade will be harmed if countries follow the example of the United States, China's foreign ministry said on Friday (Mar 2), after President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to protect US producers.

Chinese ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular news briefing, adding that President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser Liu He had constructive exchanges on economic issues with US officials in Washington on Thursday. 

