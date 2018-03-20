China urges US to not act 'emotionally' on trade

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called on the United States Tuesday (Mar 20) to not act "emotionally" and to avoid a trade war, as President Donald Trump considers new punitive measures against Beijing.

After announcing tariffs on global steel and aluminium imports, Trump is now mulling new actions against China over its "theft" of US intellectual property.

No one will emerge a winner from a trade war...We don't want to see a trade war: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on possibility of trade war between China and United States #TwoSessions pic.twitter.com/uprjKdh6sh — Olivia Siong (@OliviaSiongCNA) March 20, 2018

​​​​​​​Washington has long accused Beijing of forcing US companies to turn over proprietary commercial information and intellectual property as a condition of operating in China.

But Li pledged that China "will strictly protect intellectual property rights".

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer recently proposed a package of US$30 billion in tariffs on China but Trump wants it to go higher, according to US media.

The US trade deficit with China ran to a record US$375 billion last year - but US exports to the country were also at a record.

"We hope that both parties can maintain reason, not act emotionally, and avoid a trade war," Li told a press conference after the country's annual parliament session.

