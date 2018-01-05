China offers free 10-year visa to 'high-end' foreign talent

China offers free 10-year visa to 'high-end' foreign talent

Two expat Chinese fans wave national flags during the men's group football match between China and Japan at the 16th Asian Games in Guangzhou on Nov 8, 2010. (Photo: AFP/Mike Clarke)
SINGAPORE: Nobel prize winners, entrepreneurs and other “high-end” foreign talent will now find it easier to live and work in China with the introduction of a free, fast-track visa, state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday (Jan 5).

Under new rules announced by the State Administration of Foreign Expert Affairs, foreign applicants who qualify as high-end talent can obtain a visa in as fast as five working days. After issuance, the expiration date of the visa can be extended by up to 10 years.

The sought-after professionals include scientists and leading figures in technology-intensive sectors, the authorities said, adding that the categories could be adjusted based on the country's changing demand for talent.

Other perks include a visa fee waiver, 180-day stays for a single entry and a same-day visa permit approval for spouses and children.

The first Certificate for Foreign High-end Talent was issued on Tuesday in Beijing, said Xinhua, without identifying the recipient. The certificate is necessary to apply for one of the new five- or 10-year multiple entry visas.

China is in the middle of its biggest influx of foreign-educated professionals, said Xinhua.

In September 2017, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang announced that China was at a critical stage of economic restructuring, and that the country had to adopt a more open policy for foreign experts. 

