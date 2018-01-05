China offers free 10-year visa to 'high-end' foreign talent

SINGAPORE: Nobel prize winners, entrepreneurs and other “high-end” foreign talent will now find it easier to live and work in China with the introduction of a free, fast-track visa, state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday (Jan 5).



Under new rules announced by the State Administration of Foreign Expert Affairs, foreign applicants who qualify as high-end talent can obtain a visa in as fast as five working days. After issuance, the expiration date of the visa can be extended by up to 10 years.



The sought-after professionals include scientists and leading figures in technology-intensive sectors, the authorities said, adding that the categories could be adjusted based on the country's changing demand for talent.



Other perks include a visa fee waiver, 180-day stays for a single entry and a same-day visa permit approval for spouses and children.



The first Certificate for Foreign High-end Talent was issued on Tuesday in Beijing, said Xinhua, without identifying the recipient. The certificate is necessary to apply for one of the new five- or 10-year multiple entry visas.



China is in the middle of its biggest influx of foreign-educated professionals, said Xinhua.



In September 2017, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang announced that China was at a critical stage of economic restructuring, and that the country had to adopt a more open policy for foreign experts.