A 'whole new reality'? Analysts explore the rise of a new era in Xi Jinping's China

BEIJING: Newly re-elected President Xi Jinping has been hailed as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, with the way paved for him to rule for life after China's parliament abolished presidential term limits earlier this month.

The president gave a speech on Tuesday (Mar 20) in which he pushed through a vision of guiding the country through a "new era" of global military and economic might.

While many have likened him to past leaders like Mao and Deng Xiaoping, analysts have said that Xi's rise could signal a "whole new reality" for the country.

"One of the things I'm concerned about is that every time we talk about Mr Xi as the new Mao or Xi Jinping as a new emperor, and we use these paradigms of the past, I wonder if we're doing that in part because we're not always able to confront the possibility that this is a whole new reality, a whole new paradigm that we just don't fully understand yet," Beijing-based historian Jeremiah Jenne told Channel NewsAsia.

Regional manager for China at the Economist Intelligence Unit Tom Rafferty told Channel NewsAsia that recent events show a "deliberate effort" by China to rise politically in the world.

"If the Beijing Olympics 10 years ago was China's coming out on the world party, then I think what we're seeing under Mr Xi is a more deliberate effort to rise politically," he said. "China's economic rise has been a fact now for many years, it's the world's second-largest economy."

"But if anything, its political influence in the world has lagged that economic strength and what we're seeing under Xi now is a more deliberate effort to push China's political voice on the global stage."



SHIFT TO URBAN ELITE



Until last November, Xinjiancun, a village on the far southern fringe of Beijing, was where many migrant workers from poor rural China lived.

Today, only rubble remains following Beijing's most aggressive drive against migrant neighbourhoods in recent history.

A man who works in the area told Channel NewsAsia that the residents were given only a few days to pack up and move out.

The city government said the migrant workers were pushed out for their own safety, after a deadly fire in an apartment block in the area.

But many migrants say the government was using the fire as an excuse to evict them.

The expulsions came just shortly after Xi won a second term as Communist Party leader last October and vowed to build a prosperous society of equals.

However, the speed at which the evictions were carried out caused some to wonder why a party founded to represent the poor labouring masses had turned so sharply against them.

Beijing's government has spent years trying to reduce the city's population of low-income migrants, and its campaign intensified in 2014 after President Xi demanded that Beijing deal with its bloated population.

These actions could reflect the Communist Party's core constituency's shifting from workers and farmers to an urban elite.

"When the Communist Party came to power, it was on the backs of the workers and farmers, but at least since the 1980s, and particularly since the 1990s and into the 20th century, the core constituency of the party has been the urban elite," said Mr Jenne.

"And one of the things that really concerns the urban residents in China is being overwhelmed by their country cousins moving in all at once."

The way the expulsions were carried out had ignited an unusually strong public backlash, even on some state-run news outlets.

But Mr Xi was mostly untouched by it, with anecdotal evidence suggesting his support remained strong among poorer citizens, who saw him as a strong leader who gets things done.

Among the urban elite, his signature anti-corruption campaign against so-called tigers and flies - high as well as low-ranking government officials - has boosted his popularity.

"I think it's quite popular because from our mindsets, like in previous days, if the tiger was so big, it was impossible to capture it," said Louis Luo, a former journalist at a state broadcaster. "Now with President Xi taking office, I think the social atmosphere has become much clearer than before."

