Chinese community played important role in Malaysia's development: PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government will continue paying attention and tending to the needs of the Chinese community to ensure that they will prosper together with the country, said Prime Minister Najib Razak in a blog post on his website on Tuesday (Feb 20).

The prime minister said the Chinese community had not only played important roles in terms of economic and business development, but had also contributed to the country's struggle to obtain independence.

“I am sure everyone remembers our independence heroes such as Tun Tan Cheng Lock and Tun H S Lee or even Yap Ah Loy who built and developed Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

In terms of administration, Najib said the government had always ensured that the policies that were enacted were inclusive of the needs of every citizen, regardless of their race.

“Ever since I took over the administration, individual income tax has been greatly reduced, and this has certainly benefited many professionals among the Chinese,” he said, citing the individual income tax rate which was reduced by 2 per cent in Budget 2018.

“Likewise, the reduction in tax rates for taxable income of up to the first RM500,000 (US$128,000) from 19 per cent to 18 per cent was implemented in Budget 2017 for the development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SME).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In addition, I believe that the SMEs in Malaysia will receive huge economic benefits and opportunities with the setting up of the Digital Free Trade Zone,” he said.

On the issue of national-type Chinese school (SJKC), one which was close to the hearts of the Chinese community, the prime minister said that the government would continue giving its aid and assistance.

“Last year, I announced the establishment of 10 new SJKCs, as well as an annual allocation of RM50 million for upgrading works,” he said.

Najib said as in previous years, SME entrepreneurs from the Chinese community had also been given special access to an RM50 million allocation announced under Budget 2018 through KOJADI (Koperasi Jayadiri Malaysia Berhad), besides an allocation of RM30 million for the 1Malaysia Hawkers and Petty Traders Foundation to provide loans to hawkers from the Chinese community.