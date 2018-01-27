Chinese doctor dies after treating at least 38 patients in long night shift: Report

SINGAPORE: An emergency room doctor in a hospital in Qinghai province died this week after treating at least 38 patients in a long shift that ran overtime.

Guo Qingyuan, 43, showed symptoms of chest distress, palpitations and breathing difficulty after finishing his extended shift at 11.40pm at Qinghai University Affiliated Hospital, China News Service reported.

Guo – a father of a two, including a 5-month-old baby - was given treatment in intensive care for four hours.

However, just as he was going through procedures to be hospitalised, he suffered sudden convulsions and died, the report said.

His shift was originally scheduled to end at 8.30pm, but Guo had stayed the extra three hours to ensure his work was properly handed over to his colleagues, the report said.

In January, Chinese media reported that a 43-year-old doctor from China died of a stroke after working non-stop for 18 hours.

Dr Zhao Bianxiang, who was the deputy director of the Department of Respiratory Care at the Yuci District Hospital in Jinzhong, Shanxi, collapsed in front of a patient while making her rounds.