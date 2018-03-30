Chinese envoy says all parties must advance talks on Korean peninsula

Senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi told South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday that all parties must seize the moment to advance talks between leaders of North and South Korea, and between North Korea and the United States.

Yang, visiting South Korea, also said that now is a crucial moment for alleviating the situation on the Korean peninsula, China's foreign ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Robert Birsel)