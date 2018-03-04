Chinese official defends removal of presidential term limit

BEIJING: A senior Chinese official has for the first time defended the Communist Party of China’s proposal to scrap the presidential term limit, which could potentially allow Chinese President Xi Jinping to stay at the helm beyond 2023 and possibly indefinitely.

The move is set to be put into law pending revisions to China’s constitution by its parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), which convenes from Monday.

The controversial move to remove the term limits was announced last Saturday and since then, there has been much debate around the world and even in China over its implications.

For instance, some questions have been raised over whether China is veering back to an era of one-man rule.

At a news conference on the eve of the opening of China’s parliament and in response to a question on Sunday (Mar 4), newly appointed NPC spokesman Zhang Yesui defended the move.



He said removing the term limit was necessary to preserve unified leadership as Mr Xi’s other two titles – party general secretary and Chairman of the Central Military commission – do not have these restrictions.



“For the constitution it follows the same practice regarding the term of the president,” said Mr Zhang.



“It is conducive to uphold the authority of the central committee of the party with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core and also unified leadership. It will also be conducive to the state leadership system," he added.



US-CHINA RELATIONS

Mr Zhang was also asked about China’s relations with the United States, amid tensions over US President Donald Trump’s announcement that his country will be imposing tariffs on steel and aluminium exports.



While Mr Zhang noted that two-way trade amounts to US$580 billion and friction is to be expected, he did have strong words of caution for the US.



“China does not want a trade war with the US but if US takes actions to hurt China's interest, China will not sit idly and take necessary measures,” said Mr Zhang.



NO DEFENCE BUDGET ANNOUNCED

Like previous years, the question about China’s annual defence budget was also raised.



But this time, Mr Zhang steered away from providing any concrete figures and would only say China has been increasing its defence budget to make up for the shortfall in previous years.



This comes in the wake of Mr Xi’s repeated emphasis on military modernisation and technological advancement.



“If we take a look at the share of China's defence budget in China’s GDP or in China’s national fiscal spending and also in per capita terms, we can see China’s defence input is still lower than major countries,” said Mr Zhang.



“China is committed to the path of peaceful development and China pursues a defence policy that is defensive in nature. China’s development will not pose a threat to other countries," he added.



He pointed out that China's defence budget has been spent on upgrading equipment and the welfare of its servicemen.



At the opening of the NPC’s annual session on Monday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will deliver his annual government work report where he will set out economic targets for China in the year ahead.



The sessions will then go on for about 15 days and conclude on Mar 20, around five days more compared to last year.

