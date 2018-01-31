Chinese policeman pretends to be woman's dead son to comfort her

SHANGHAI: Since 2013, Shanghai policeman Jiang Jingwei has been pretending to be the son of a woman who lost her child 15 years ago, an act of kindness Chinese media reports have called "a beautiful lie".

Jiang, a police deputy head in Pudong, was approached to impersonate Liang Qiaoying's son on Chinese reality TV show China Dream Show for just three minutes but he carried on the "performance" for the next four years, Xinmin Evening News reported.

Shanxi native Liang and her husband Xia Zhanhai lost their son in the winter of 2003 to gas poisoning. The same incident left Liang in a coma. She woke up 80 days later but had severe brain damage and was left in a mental state equivalent to a child of three or four years old.



Liang gradually got better but as she did, she started asking about their son. Worried that she would not be able to withstand the blow if she knew their son had died, Mr Xia lied to her and said their son was working overseas.



Liang, proud of her son's achievements, often told people that her son was earning a lot of money overseas, the report said.

In 2010, Mr Xia came across Jiang on a television show and thought that Mr Jiang looked nearly identical to his deceased son.



He came up with the idea of asking Jiang to pose as his son to make his wife happy but did not know the man's name, only that he worked for the police department in Shanghai. He managed to contact with Jiang three years later, through the help of China Dream Show.



Jiang, an only child and a father of two, was touched by Mr Xia's story and agreed to help after seeking consent from his own parents.



Jiang Jingwei having a video call with his "father" Xia Zhanhai. (Photo: Xinmin Evening News)

In the show recorded in October 2013, Jiang hugged Liang, who burst into tears. Jiang did not say a word, however, as the show producers were worried that his accent would give him away.



They told Liang that Jiang was working in a confidential job and could not speak on the show.



In a thank you letter dated Nov 20 last year, Xia wrote to the Shanghai police department to thank Jiang. It was revealed in the missive that Jiang has continued pretending to be the couple's son ever since the show was aired.



According to Xinmin Evening News, Mr Jiang even invited them to Shanghai for a tour and mailed warm clothing to the couple when he heard that a blizzard had hit Shanxi.



Liang's condition has improved and Jiang continues to keep in touch with the couple who live about 1,700km from him, China Daily said.

