Chinese woman accused of killing corgi after throwing it out of window: Reports

CHENGDU: A Chinese woman is accused of killing a corgi by throwing it out of a sixth-storey window last Thursday (Jan 11), after she and the dog owner were locked in a dispute over the return of the pet.



The corgi, named Lion, went missing in December. Its owner, Ms Wu, was told by a security guard that two men had taken the dog thinking that it was a stray.

According to China Daily, the two men eventually gave the dog to a 34-year-old woman surnamed He who kept the corgi in her flat in Chengdu in Sichuan province.



Lion, the corgi, went missing a few weeks earlier and was held by Ms He in her flat in Chengdu in Sichuan province. (Photo: Weibo)

The dog owner managed to track down the woman and started negotiating on WeChat for Lion's return.

Screenshots of WeChat messages circulating on social media showed that Ms He kept asking for money to buy dog food and a kennel. Ms He also threatened to kill the dog for food.

When the dog owner finally went to Ms He's flat last Thursday, she called the police after she wasn't allowed in, according to China Daily. The corgi was later found dead on the ground.



Ms He is believed to have thrown the dog out of the window after the owner came to negotiate with her about the dog's release. (Photo: Weibo)

Ms He has apologised for the corgi's death, but maintained that she did not throw it out of the window intentionally.

China Daily reported that Ms He claimed she was trying to release the corgi from her sixth-floor balcony using a rope and a scarf, but accidentally killed the dog.

The dog owner intends to take the matter to court, reported the South China Morning Post.

