Chinese zoo to stop feeding puppies to pythons after public outcry: Report

A zoo in China's Henan province has stopped feeding its pythons with live puppies after members of the public decried the practice, according to local media.

This comes after video footage of a puppy sitting next to a box containing a snake surfaced on Chinese social media platform Weibo last month.

The same user also posted photos showing another python wrapped around a puppy, which appeared to be dead. The python also appeared to have several puppy-sized bulges in the photo.

Animal rights group PETA Asia posted the video and photos on their Weibo page on Thursday (Feb 1), garnering angry comments from netizens.

"How could they do this? Too cruel," a Weibo user wrote. Another called for the zoo to be fined.



An employee at Riverside Zoo in Pingdingshan confirmed a contract worker had fed the snakes with puppies, according to a report in the Beijing Morning Post published on Sunday.

He added that the zoo had nothing to do with the practice and that its director had already instructed the worker to stop doing so.

