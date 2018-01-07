Climber found dead at Mount Kinabalu after going missing

KOTA KINABALU: A 48-year-old hiker was found dead after being reported missing while descending Mount Kinabalu on Sunday (Jan 7) evening.

Nazri Omar, from Selangor, was found unconscious after he broke away from his hiking group, said the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department in a statement.

A search and rescue operation, which involved members of the Mountain Search and Rescue Unit, was activated at about 1.15pm.



The victim was found unconscious by a mountain guide near where he was reported missing, according to local news outlet The Star.

"The victim's body was taken to Timpohon Gate (the starting point for climbers up the mountain) at 5.40pm, before being confirmed dead by a medical team,” the statement said.

The body has been sent to the hospital and the cause of incident is being investigated, reported The Star.

