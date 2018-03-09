Climbers, workers on Mount Kinabalu descend safely after Sabah earthquake
KOTA KINABALU: More than 200 climbers and workers who were on Mount Kinabalu when a 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Ranau on Thursday night (Mar 8) have descended safely from the mountain, Sabah authorities have confirmed.
According to Sabah's Civil Defence Force (APM), the rescue operation saw a total of 239 people, including 130 climbers, being brought down from Laban Rata Resthouse, the mountain's base camp at 3,772m above sea level. The mountain's peak stands at 4,095m.
Sabah's Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Masidi Manjun tweeted that all 130 climbers had arrived at the mountain's base by 4.20am on Friday morning.
In an earlier update on Thursday night, Masidi tweeted that the earthquake had triggered landslides at some sections of the trail, but the areas were still "passable".
A statement released by APM confirmed that there were no injuries reported.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak tweeted on Friday about the earthquake and he highlighted that everyone in the affected areas should take extra precautions.
"The government will ensure that help will be provided if needed," he added.
A 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Mount Kinabalu on Jun 5, 2015 killed 18 people, including 10 Singaporeans. They included seven students and two teachers from Tanjong Katong Primary School as well as a Singaporean adventure guide.