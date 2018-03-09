Climbers, workers on Mount Kinabalu descend safely after Sabah earthquake

KOTA KINABALU: More than 200 climbers and workers who were on Mount Kinabalu when a 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Ranau on Thursday night (Mar 8) have descended safely from the mountain, Sabah authorities have confirmed.



According to Sabah's Civil Defence Force (APM), the rescue operation saw a total of 239 people, including 130 climbers, being brought down from Laban Rata Resthouse, the mountain's base camp at 3,772m above sea level. The mountain's peak stands at 4,095m.

Operasi membawa turun pendaki dari Laban Rata awal pagi ini berikutan gempa bumi sederhana bermagnitud 5.2 pada skala richter menggegarkan Ranau malam tadi pic.twitter.com/l8lRY8YEPK — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) March 9, 2018

Sabah's Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Masidi Manjun tweeted that all 130 climbers had arrived at the mountain's base by 4.20am on Friday morning.



09/03/18: all 130 climbers have arrived safely at Kinabalu Park Headquarters early this morning. The last climber arrived at Timpohon Gate (starting point of climb) at 4.20 am. #Mount Kinabalu tremor — Masidi Manjun (@MasidiM) March 8, 2018

In an earlier update on Thursday night, Masidi tweeted that the earthquake had triggered landslides at some sections of the trail, but the areas were still "passable".

193 people at Panalaban are now on their way down to Timpohon/Kinabalu Park Hq; 130 climbers, 42 mountain guides, 6 members of mountain search & rescue team (MOSAR), 4 porters & 5 Sabah Parks staff. Landslides occurred at some sections of the trail but passable. #Kinabalu tremor — Masidi Manjun (@MasidiM) March 8, 2018

A statement released by APM confirmed that there were no injuries reported.



Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak tweeted on Friday about the earthquake and he highlighted that everyone in the affected areas should take extra precautions.

Terima berita gempa bumi di Ranau, saya dimaklumkan setakat ini tiada laporan kecederaan. Saya harap semua di kawasan terkesan ambil langkah berjaga-jaga, Kerajaan akan pastikan bantuan sentiasa tersedia. — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) March 9, 2018

"The government will ensure that help will be provided if needed," he added.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Mount Kinabalu on Jun 5, 2015 killed 18 people, including 10 Singaporeans. They included seven students and two teachers from Tanjong Katong Primary School as well as a Singaporean adventure guide.

