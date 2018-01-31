Coffee fix lands two in Penang hospital

GEORGETOWN: Two men were reported to have ended up at the Penang Hospital recently after drinking a certain type of coffee which left them severely fatigued.

Penang Hospital director Dr Wan Mansor Hamzah said the duo were still receiving treatment and that both of them were in stable condition.

"They were admitted to the emergency unit in very weak state and complained that it was the result of the coffee that they had drunk.

"We are digging deeper into the matter and conducting various tests including blood tests to find out what exactly happened,” he told Bernama.

He said the hospital would also be getting samples of the coffee for analysis to find out if that particular type of coffee was the cause.



Dr Wan Mansor added that the Penang Health Department would be issuing an official statement on this development once the findings were known.

He advised the public experiencing the same symptoms to immediately seek treatment at the nearest hospital.

Meanwhile, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdulah said the health ministry learnt about the incident after it went viral on social media.

In a Facebook post, he added that the Penang Health Department was probing the matter and advised the public to maintain hygiene and safety standards when consuming food and drink.



