Colombia, ELN rebels to restart stalled peace talks - president

BOGOTA: Colombia and the Marxist ELN guerrilla group will restart peace talks in Ecuador, President Juan Manuel Santos said on Monday, after a six-week pause marked by deaths on both sides.

Santos suspended talks in January after the National Liberation Army (ELN) launched a series of bomb attacks that killed eight police officers and injured dozens, immediately following the end of the two sides' first-ever ceasefire.

