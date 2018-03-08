Colombia's FARC candidate out of presidential race over ill health

BOGOTA: Colombia's former FARC rebels will not run a candidate in the country's May presidential election, the group said on Thursday, as its candidate, Rodrigo Londono, battles heart problems.

This year's elections are the group's first outing as an unarmed political party, after it demobilized under a 2016 peace deal with the government.

Londono had heart surgery on Wednesday at Bogota's Shaio Clinic. The group said attacks by the right wing, including protests at their events, were a further reason for pulling out of the race.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)