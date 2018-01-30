Colombia suspends peace talks with ELN rebels after bomb attacks

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos on Monday suspended peace talks with the Marxist ELN rebel group after a series of bomb attacks over the weekend killed seven and injured dozens.

The government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) have been in talks since February 2017 to end a five decade war. The rebels launched bomb attacks on three police stations nationwide on Saturday and Sunday.

"My patience and the patience of the Colombian people has its limits and I have taken the decision to suspend the start of the fifth cycle of negotiations that was scheduled for the coming days, until we see coherence between the ELN's words and its actions," Santos said at an event close to Bogota.

(Reporting by Helen Murphy)