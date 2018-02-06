Commentary: Cavalier disregard for ASEAN not needed

Self-righteous Westerners have no difficulty finding fault with ASEAN even though the organisation remains important to Australia and the world, notes one observer.

CANBERRA: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will be hosting the forthcoming ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in March.

There is good cause for the Australian Prime Minster and Cabinet to take on a steering role in the lead-up to the summit.

This is not only because ASEAN’s 637 million people represent more than 15 per cent of Australia’s trade, but also because when aggregated, ASEAN is Australia’s third-largest trading partner.

ASEAN is not some optional, distant body with which Australia can afford to have equivocal and loose ties. It is Australia’s immediate front yard.

Australia does more than A$93 billion (US$73 billion) in trade with ASEAN. This is not a small fraction of Australia’s international trade, nor an inconsequential proportion of our community.

Almost as many students come to study in Australia from ASEAN (about 100,000 enrolled) as from China. Many Australian residents have heritage from ASEAN countries (of about 896,000).



Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite these significant figures, Australians tend to disaggregate the group, leaving ASEAN’s individual countries buried in statistical charts that instead feature countries such as China, Japan and India.

CAVALIER DISREGARD FOR ASEAN

There is a certain cavalier disregard among security pundits for Southeast Asia, who prefer to dismiss ASEAN as a “broken reed”. Many of them choose to focus on the great powers – on North America, Europe, and to a certain extent Northeast Asia, or even South Asia.

But barely monolingual Australians really don’t feel comfortable mixing with the ASEAN ten. After all, there is no one in charge. And which language of the ten does one bother to learn?

What is more, ASEAN countries refuse to make decisions the way Australians would like them to. Often enough, they don’t even have the word “no” in their vocabulary, so getting a straight answer is devilishly difficult.

Yet for all its inconveniences, its insistence on form before function, on formalities and relationship-building before getting down to business, Australia is overwhelmingly dependent on ASEAN working and working well.

ASEAN is an organisation that, no doubt, is easy to criticise. It represents a remarkable grouping of ten countries with different ethnicities, religions, economies, histories, geographies, political systems, strategic outlooks, cultures and languages.

Even its motto of “unity in diversity” is more of an aspirational statement than a statement of fact.

TERRIBLY IMPORTANT TO AUSTRALIA

Despite the many aspects of ASEAN that can be criticised, the organisation still happens to be terribly important to Australia’s security, stability and prosperity.

Not only is ASEAN Australia’s third-largest trading partner, but much of the rest of our trade passes through ASEAN waters to our top two trading partners.

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo described Indonesia as the maritime fulcrum. He’s right. But it would be better to argue that not only Indonesia but the whole of ASEAN is the fulcrum of the Indo Pacific.

That sense of being a fulcrum is also captured in the fact that it is in and around ASEAN that a wide range of important multilateral forums are convened, not the least of which are the East Asia Summit, the ASEAN Regional Forum, and the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) Plus construct.

There are others. Indeed, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership model emerged from the work undertaken in ASEAN.

Self-righteous Westerners have no difficulty finding fault with ASEAN. But they overlook how this remarkable organisation has managed to make its motto of unity in diversity virtually a reality.

ASEAN is not the European Union, with a central government and a common currency. But it has never aspired to be so.

It is also worth reflecting on what the world would look like without ASEAN. There is a genuine sense that it has been instrumental in keeping the peace and fostering prosperity for the better part of half a century.

MUCH TO DISCUSS AND REFLECT UPON

To recognise the difficulties and the importance of making the ASEAN–Australia relationship work optimally, Turnbull is convening his special summit, as well as a counterterrorism summit and a business summit.

In my capacity as Director of the Australian National University Southeast Asia Institute, I am working with a consortium of Australia’s leading academic institutions, business and government bodies to convene the “ASEAN-Australia Dialogue: Partnering for Security and Prosperity in Uncertain Times” to further discuss shared economic, security and political challenges.

The conference aims to examine contemporary issues where there are differences of opinion between ASEAN and Australia; explore opportunities and partnerships that can enhance bilateral and multilateral relations between Australia and ASEAN; share academic, business, government, and community insights; and focus on listening to ASEAN experts.

The dialogue’s overarching theme is “Partnering for Security and Prosperity”. There is much to discuss and much to reflect upon.

But one thing that is not needed is a cavalier discounting of the significance of ASEAN to Australia’s future in the world.

John Blaxland is Professor of International Security and Intelligence Studies at the Strategic and Defence Studies Centre in the Coral Bell School, College of Asia and the Pacific, at the Australian National University. This commentary first appeared on Lowy Institute's blog The Interpreter. Read the original commentary here.