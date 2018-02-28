Commentary: HSBC's caps on staff bonuses makes perfect sense

HSBC’s move on discretionary payments reflects lessons learnt in the financial crisis, says one observer from the Financial Times.

LONDON: Anyone who has ever watched bankers try to divide up a bonus pool knows the process is laborious, time-consuming and ultimately maddening.

Hours of senior management time are spent fighting about relatively small amounts and no one goes home happy.



So HSBC’s decision to revamp its bonus process for back-office staff, announced in a memo last week, makes perfect sense.

It now plans to cap discretionary payments to junior staff in compliance, legal, IT and other non-client focused divisions, at two-and-a-half months’ salary.

Starting next year, each bonus will be calculated directly from the employee’s performance and behaviour ratings.



The best employees — rated “top” for performance and “role model” for behaviour — will get the biggest payment, while those given “good” performance and “developing” behaviour ratings will get half a month’s salary, and so on, down to the inconsistent and unacceptable folks, who will get nothing.



"This new programme will be simple, fairer and more transparent,” the bank wrote in the memo.



SAVING TIME, REMOVING BLINDERS TO LONG-TERM RISK

HSBC officials declined to comment, but people close to the bank insist the shift is not about saving money. Stellar employees who currently take home larger bonuses will see their fixed salaries rise to compensate for the cap on variable pay.

Rather, this revamp is an effort to save management time and make the whole bonus process feel less arbitrary for many HSBC employees, whose work does not directly translate to revenue or profits.

Managers are supposed to use the time saved from endless bonus meetings to provide regular feedback to their employees on how to improve their performance ratings and therefore their bonuses.



HSBC Holdings Group Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver attends the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, China on Jan 15, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Bobby Yip)

In some ways, this is the natural outcome of lessons learnt during the financial crisis. Back then, it became clear that highly variable pay - while helpful for managing costs in a cyclical industry such as banking - had a serious downside.

When bank employees rely on bonus money rather than salaries to pay basic life expenses, including mortgages and school fees, they have an incentive to do everything they can to improve their employer’s short-term performance.



That may blind them to long-term risks.

Back-office employees, especially those in control functions, should be sheltered from those pressures whenever possible.



CLOSING THE GENDER GAP

HSBC’s shift to more standardised bonuses also comes at a time when banking and other industries are being forced to confront the fact that they have historically paid women and minorities less than the men who dominate most senior executive ranks.

By April, all UK employers with more than 250 workers must disclose the gaps between what they pay the average man and woman for both salary and bonus.



HSBC has not yet made its gender pay gap public, but several of its UK peers did so last week. The results were as depressing as one might expect.



At Barclays’ investment banking division, women’s bonuses were on average 78.7 per cent lower. At Royal Bank of Scotland, the mean gender pay gap on bonuses was 64 per cent. RBS boss Ross McEwan insisted his numbers reflected a lack of women in senior roles, rather than unfairness in the pay process itself.



A worker cleans the glass exterior next to the logo of RBS bank at a building in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi, India on Sep 8, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

But studies - including one released in 2016 by academics at the University of Warwick, Cass Business School and the University of Wisconsin - suggest otherwise.

They looked at 4,600 workers at 840 employers in Australia and discovered that women were just as likely to ask for a raise as men in similar circumstances, but were one quarter less likely to receive one.

If that holds true elsewhere, it suggests that discretion in how bonuses are awarded may open the door for unconscious bias — or worse.

MAKING THE RIGHT CHOICE

The people close to HSBC insist the bank’s decision to change its bonus rules has nothing to do with its forthcoming gender pay gap numbers. And that may well be true



Over the short term, capping variable pay for back-office jobs could make the bank’s gender pay numbers look worse.

That is because front-office bonuses, which are already bigger and disproportionately go to senior — mostly male — money spinners, will then dominate the results even further.



But the bank should nonetheless be praised for making the right choice. Removing discretion from the bonus process is not just a management time saver, but also a push for greater equality.

