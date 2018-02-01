Company employees defend Penang durian coffee after 5 land in hospital: Report

GEORGE TOWN: The manufacturer of a local instant "Durian White Coffee" has defended the product and called it "suitable for all" following reports that five people were admitted to hospital after consuming it.

The Star reported on Thursday (Feb 1) that employees from the company said it complies with the health and food safety requirements, and has received the necessary certifications.

“Our board members and staff are confident that our products, including the coffee, are suitable for all,” said an employee, as quoted by The Star.



“No one has turned up to complain about the product. We only got to know about the incident via social media."

The video of two of people after drinking the durian coffee mix went viral. (Screengrab: Azri Alias/YouTube)

Five people were brought in to Hospital Pulau Pinang between Jan 27 and Jan 30 after drinking the coffee mix, with two still receiving treatment as of Jan 31.

They complained of symptoms like severe fatigue and dizziness, added The Star.

Following the incident, samples of the coffee mixture were sent for analysis.

The Star added that the instant coffee mixture has since been removed from the shelves of several supermarkets like Sunshine Wholesale Mart Sdn Bhd and Gama Supermarket and Department Store.

