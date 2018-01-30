Crash involving school bus and lorry kills 4 in Malaysia: Reports

BINTULU, Sarawak: Four people, including three children, were killed on Tuesday (Jan 30) in an accident involving a school bus in the Malaysian state of Sarawak, reported the New Straits Times.



The bus was ferrying 23 children when it hit the back of a lorry along a stretch of highway between Bintulu and Miri.



The driver of the school bus Ramnelan Samat, 50, died on the spot, while the three other victims, who were all students, died in Bintulu Hospital.

The students were said to have sustained severe head and body injuries, said the New Straits Times.

Two of the students were identified as Nur Nabila Syakila, 9, and Aien Laila Aliesha, 11.



Six other students were injured, while 14 students onboard the bus and the lorry driver escaped unharmed, said Naga Chabu from the Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Supervision Department.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman from Malaysia's Fire and Rescue Department reportedly said that the crash impact was so strong the bus driver was found "pinned to his seat".

Investigations are ongoing.

